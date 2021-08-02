Mongabay’s What-To-Watch list for August 2021

Last month, Mongabay covered stories from Latin America, North America, Africa and beyond. We start off in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where Indigenous people are fighting for recognition in the second most populous city of the country. Many of the people Mongabay interviewed shared that they face constant stereotypes, and that many non-Indigenous Brazilians don’t believe that Indigenous people live in cities. But cities across Brazil were built on Indigenous land. Some of Rio’s most iconic sites were built on Tupinambá land. And the census shows there are Indigenous people from over 40 ethnicities living in the city. In this video, we explored Rio de Janeiro’s Indigenous history through the eyes of the people living there. Next up, we have a story from Guatemala, where there’s a controversy over a community-owned forest concession. As part of the concession, the local community decides which areas can be logged and manages how much logging is allowed. The idea behind this project was to develop sustainable logging practices that benefit everyone in the community. But some say they haven’t received any of the proposed benefits. In this video, we explored the complexity of developing projects like these in the face of outside logging pressures and interests. These videos were followed by a story from Kenya, where the world-famous flamingos of Lakes Nakuru and Baringo are flying to sewage treatment plants in search of food. Most of the world’s flamingos are spread across Kenya’s alkaline lakes because that’s where they find food. But increased…This article was originally published on Mongabay

