Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft: A guide

In the meantime, Nasa worked on handing this job over to US companies. The space agency chose Boeing and SpaceX to develop new vehicles with the intention of purchasing seats on them for its crew once they started flying.

Starliner has an Apollo-like design with conical sides – a shape that’s stable when the capsule is plummeting at high speed through the Earth’s atmosphere. But it has more autonomy than either the Apollo spacecraft or the shuttle. Boeing’s vehicle travels to the ISS and docks with little to no intervention from astronauts.