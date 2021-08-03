Finance firms plan to close coal plants in Asia

The ADB hopes to launch a pilot programme in a developing South East Asian nation – potentially Indonesia, the Philippines or Vietnam – in time for the COP26 event in November.

A key feature of the initiative is that it aims to raise the money for the purchases at well below the normal cost by giving lower than usual returns to investors.

Aspects of the plan that are yet to be finalised include how coal plant owners can be convinced to sell them, what to do with the plants after they are closed, and what role if any carbon credits could Read the full article