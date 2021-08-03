Rare pygmy chameleon, lost to science, found in dwindling Malawi forest

One of the world’s smallest and rarest chameleon species has been rediscovered in Malawi, living on the edge of extinction in just a few, scant patches of rainforest. “They are little, gentle creatures,” Krystal Tolley, a professor from the South African National Biodiversity Institute and the University of the Witwatersrand and member of the expedition, said in a press release. “Other chameleon species can be hysterical, hissing and biting, but pygmy chameleons are gentle and just beautiful.” The tiny Chapman’s pygmy chameleon (Rhampholeon chapmanorum) grows to about 5.5 centimeters (2.2 inches), no longer than a golf tee. The species was first described in 1992 and was not seen again by scientists until 2016, when researchers from the South African National Biodiversity Institute and the Museums of Malawi searched for the cryptic chameleons in their rainforest habitat. Their findings have now been published in the journal Oryx. The Chapman’s pygmy chameleon is one of the world’s rarest chameleons. Few remain in small patches of forest in Malawi. Image by Krystal Tolley. An estimated 80% of the rainforests of Malawi Hills, in southern Malawi where the chameleons live, have been destroyed over the past 40 years, mostly for agriculture. An area roughly the size of 100 football fields is all that remains. Under the threat of an ever-vanishing habitat, researchers feared that the chameleon may already be extinct, so they turned to crowdfunding to raise the money needed to survey the area for any surviving chameleons. Chameleon supporters rallied for the cause…This article was originally published on Mongabay

