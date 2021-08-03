Timber shortage due to ‘unprecedented’ post-lockdown demand

From BBC
The price of timber has risen sharply with builders struggling to get supplies, as post-lockdown construction and DIY projects create huge demand.
The Timber Trade Federation (TTF) said suppliers were “working around the clock” but are “struggling to keep up”.
Climate change is also increasing the pressure on supply with more wildfires and pests that kill trees.
The UK imports around 80% of its timber and many are calling for the UK’s forestry industry to be nurtured.
The government said it was “committed to trebling tree planting rates by the end of this Parliament” and creating many more woodlands to boost the supply and demand for UK-grown timber.
Sweden, which supplies almost half of the structural wood used in the UK, has recorded its lowest stock levels for 20 years.
David Hopkins, chief executive of the TTF, said: “The pandemic has been the biggest factor causing the problems between supply and demand… but there are other factors at play. We’ve got these huge forest fires raging across North America that will take lots of timber out of production.
“The fires, and now the bugs, are taking out a significant volume from the market.”
Graham Taylor, managing director of Pryor and Rickett Silviculture, manages around 50,000 acres of forestry across the UK. He said there was “no doubt” the world’s natural forests were suffering with climate change, and that yields were dropping.
“Canada is reducing its