Climate change: Wales ‘to build 20,000 low-carbon social homes’

From BBC
Plans to build 20,000 low-carbon social homes for rent in Wales by 2026 are to be set out by the Welsh government’s climate change minister, Julie James.
The hope is to tackle both a housing shortage and the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions.
Housing associations say it could lead to thousands of jobs and training opportunities.
But the Welsh government’s opponents have said they would have gone further and built more.
All the houses will meet what the government describes as “bold, new quality and environmental standards”.
Some could even become miniature power stations, using green technology to generate more electricity than they need. This could then be exported to the national grid to supply other homes.
Spending on social housing for rent in 2021-22 is to be doubled, with ministers committing £250m to the project.
Bethan Proctor, policy and external affairs manager at Community Housing Cymru, said it was a “hugely significant” move.
“It’s really going to allow housing associations to begin to decarbonise at pace and scale and will have huge positive impacts,” she said.
These could include the creation of 7,000 jobs, 3,000 training opportunities and help produce almost £2bn of economic output in Wales over the next five years, she claimed.
Homelessness charity Shelter Cymru said it welcomed the shift towards building social housing as opposed to so-called “affordable homes”, which