Farming’s chemicals mix killing more bees – study

Agricultural pesticides sold to farmers ready-mixed into “cocktails” can kill twice as many bees, according to an analysis of 90 studies.
Each measured the impact of environmental stresses such as pesticides and poor nutrition.
Researchers used that data to quantify how combinations of those stresses affected the pollinating insects.
And they say commercial formulas, which contain multiple chemicals, should now require their own licences.
“Exposure to multiple pesticides is the norm, not the exception,” Dr Harry Siviter, from the University of Texas at Austin, who led the study, told the BBC Radio 4’s Inside Science programme.
One 2016 study showed bee colonies containing larger numbers of pesticides were much more likely to die.
“If you have a honeybee colony exposed to one pesticide that kills 10% of the bees and another pesticide that kills another 10%, you would expect, if those effects were additive, for 20% of the bees to be killed,” Dr Siviter said.
But a “synergistic effect” could produce 30-40% mortality.
“And that’s exactly what we found when we looked at the interactions,” he said.
“So we really should consider the interaction between those chemicals” when licensing commercial formulas for use, Dr Siviter said.
“We don’t continue to monitor pesticides once they’re licensed for use, so we’re proposing post-licensing observations.
“If those pesticides [used in combination] harm bees, that harm is recorded.”
