Scuba-diver photographs Scotland’s colourful marine life

Ross McLaren has completed more than 300 scuba-dives off the coast of Scotland and captured thousands of photos of marine plants and animals.
Juggling his hobby with his day job as a chemistry teacher, Mr McLaren dives about once a week, with the Kilmarnock Sub-Aqua Club.
He has explored waters in the River Clyde and sea-lochs around Oban, Argyll and Bute.
“People look at Scotland’s seas and lochs and for the most part see dark water and can’t imagine much living in there,” Mr McLaren tells BBC News.
“But we have some absolutely incredible and diverse marine life that, if allowed, can flourish and thrive.
“You might not expect it but it can be just as colourful as the amazing things you see on TV from places like the Great Barrier Reef.”
They have yet to make that trip – but he has now completed about 320 dives, at depths up to 25m (80ft), in Scotland.
“Underwater photography isn’t easy – and I am absolutely no expert,” he says.
“My favourite photo is also my luckiest photo – I managed to capture an amazing image of a fireworks anemone [below] that ended up looking like a face, due to the movement of the current.