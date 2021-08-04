Why whales in Alaska have been so happy

The sound of gurgling and bubbling water enveloped the room. The lull was occasionally punctuated by the hollow roar of a male harbour seal, seeking to impress potential mates.

Gabrielle’s computer is at the end of a five-mile underwater cable that stretches into the frigid waters of the bay, a national preserve teeming with fish, birds, sea otters, dolphins, lovelorn seals and the area’s feature attraction – several hundred humpback whales, who migrate to Alaska from the waters around Hawaii during summer months.