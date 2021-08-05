COP26: What is the UN climate conference in Glasgow and why is it so important?

From BBC
Leaders from 196 countries are meeting in Glasgow in November for a major climate conference.
They are being asked to agree action to limit climate change and its effects, like rising sea levels and extreme weather.
The summit is widely seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control.
It is the moment world leaders will discuss whether enough has been achieved since 2015’s landmark Paris climate agreement.
This was the most important attempt so far to commit all the countries of the world to limit global warming.
They agreed to try to keep temperature increases “well below” 2C (3.6F) and to try to limit them to 1.5C. But many scientists say efforts have fallen far short and global warming could be set to reach 3C.
Organised by the UN, the conference is called COP26 (COP stands for Conference of the Parties).
Countries are being asked for “ambitious” targets to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases – which add to global warming – going into the atmosphere by 2030.
And they will be asked how they will achieve “net zero” – no more going into the atmosphere than is removed – by 2050.
Burning fossil fuels is a major cause of emissions.
So, the steps needed could include:
Climate change describes a