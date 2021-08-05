New study finds that minority of animals host majority of zoonotic viruses

In May 2020, Shivaprakash Nagaraju, senior scientist at The Nature Conservancy in India, was working in New Delhi when he contracted COVID-19. “I had breathing problems and other symptoms, and as a result I was isolated in my room for around two months,” he told Mongabay in a Zoom call. “And around that time there was news that COVID-19 likely originated in a wildlife market, and a lot of people were blaming the wildlife trade, so this built a curiosity in me to understand this connection.” While experts have not yet confirmed the initial source of the novel coronavirus, it is believed to have passed from an animal to a human, a process known as zoonosis, at a major wildlife market in Wuhan, China. This suspected link has drawn intense attention to the wildlife trade — both legal and illegal — over the last 18 months. The illegal wildlife trade at Kwa-maimai market in South Africa. Image courtesy of Trang Nguyen / WildAct Vietnam. Alone and completely separated from his family, Nagaraju began collecting literature on the wildlife trade and zoonotic viruses and analyzing it; a task that, he said, staved off depression: “Though I was infected and going through symptoms, to keep my mind thinking positive, I started collecting data. If I had not been infected, I might not have thought seriously about going deeper into this.” As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across much of the world, Nagaraju’s new research paper in Current Biology has uncovered vital…This article was originally published on Mongabay