Why we need the government to curb Amazon deforestation? (commentary)

After getting involved in controversies and becoming the target of an inquiry into alleged interference in illegal timber seizures, Brazil’s Environment Minister Ricardo Salles resigned from his post in late June. The departure was a reason for celebrations on social media, many of them hoping that this would allow a more effective fight against the ever-increasing Amazon deforestation. But, not intending to spoil the mood, it is worth remembering that the country remains under the same federal administration. And that, without government action, there won’t be better days for the rainforest. The fact is only the government has the resources, institutions, and power on a scale capable of halting deforestation. For this reason, all the mobilization of organized civil society and businesses in favor of Amazon’s responsible stewardship should focus on influencing government policy to promote structural changes needed to combat deforestation. Monthly deforestation alert data from INPE’s DETER system and Imazon’s SAD system. Imazon independently tracks deforestation to provide a check against official Brazilian government data. It may seem obvious, but it’s not the norm. There is a great deal of research and data on the problem of illegal deforestation, but we need more debates on strategies to change the game. We also have many projects seeking to act on the effects of forest devastation, but what about root causes? Are we encouraging effective transformations or wasting time, energy and resources on palliative policies and actions? Let’s examine, for example, land grabbing, one of the great agents of Amazon…This article was originally published on Mongabay

