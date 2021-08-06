Drive toward green cars shouldn’t rely on mining seabed, conservationists say

Conservationists are calling on electric car and technology companies to disassociate from deep-sea mining, an emerging industry that promises to procure the minerals necessary for battery storage applications, but that could cause irrevocable damage to delicate ecosystems. Farah Obaidullah, a campaigner at the Dutch NGO Deep Sea Conservation Coalition (DSCC), says this call coincides with the recent news of the Pacific island nation of Nauru stating its intention to start mining in two years’ time. This is despite the fact that the International Seabed Authority (ISA), the U.N.-mandated body overseeing deep-sea mining in international waters, has not yet agreed upon overarching rules and regulations. “It’s an extractive industry that we just should not be embarking on,” Obaidullah told Mongabay in an interview. “We know that it is going to cause irreversible damage. And with the climate crisis and with the global pandemic happening right now, this is not a time to be embarking on a new disruptive industry.” The electric vehicle industry is rapidly growing. While EVs only accounted for about 3% of global car sales in 2020, it’s estimated that this number could grow by 30 times in the next 10 years. By 2030, there could be 245 million EVs on the road — and experts expect the industry will continue to expand as nations work to lower emissions in line with the Paris Agreement. The rapid expansion of the EV industry has raised questions and concerns about where manufacturers will get all the resources required to produce the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

