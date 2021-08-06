The activist entrepreneurs running zero-waste shops

From BBC
In 2017, National Trust colleagues Stacey Fordham, 43, and Lidia Rueda Losada, 37, had a casual chat about how they wished everything they bought wasn’t packaged in so much plastic.
The conversation spurred an idea to open a shop selling food and household items entirely without packaging, and in March 2018 they took the plunge.
They opened Zero Green, believed to be the second store in the country and first in Bristol.
Zero Green sells more than 1,000 product lines: including pasta, grains and pulses in dispensers; frozen vegan pasties; eco-cleaning products; cosmetics and sustainable non-plastic toiletries.
Consumers are encouraged to bring their own containers or use recycled jars and packaging to take their shopping home.
“We put in just over £30,000 to start from our own savings,” says Ms Fordham, who also previously worked for Sainsbury’s.
“You have to really believe in what you’re doing in order to do this, otherwise it’s very hard.”
The first UK shop was Earth.Food.Love in Totnes, set up by former Manchester United footballer Richard Eckersley and his wife Nicola in 2017.
The pioneering couple are credited by the zero-waste community with sharing how they established their business, offering full supplier lists, business plans and pricing lists for free, online.
Ms Fordham and Ms Rueda Losada used their tips. But there was a lot of trial and error, they say, plus additional challenges as