Climate change: Time running out to stop catastrophe – Alok Sharma

BBC
The world is “dangerously close” to running out of time to stop a climate change catastrophe, the UK government’s climate chief Alok Sharma has said.
Mr Sharma – who is leading COP26, the climate summit hosted by the UK this year – said the effects were already clear with floods, fires and heatwaves.
“We can’t afford to wait two years, five years, 10 years – this is the moment,” he told the Observer.
But he did not condemn the government for allowing more fossil fuel projects.
And he defended his decision to travel to more than 30 countries in seven months.
Mr Sharma’s interview with the Observer comes ahead of a major report being released on Monday from the United Nations’ climate change researchers.
The report is set to be the strongest statement yet from the UN group on the science of climate change – and will likely give details about how the world’s oceans, ice caps and land will change in the next decades.
Wildfires are currently raging in Greece, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes – and fires have also been burning in Turkey and California in the US. This summer, western Europe also saw its worst flooding in decades, which killed dozens of people.
Mr Sharma said if urgent action was not taken, the consequences would be “catastrophic”.
“I don’t think there’s any other word for it,” he said. “You’re seeing on a daily basis what is happening