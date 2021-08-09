Black Death aside, we know surprisingly little about rodents and disease

Rodents live among us, but we rarely see them. Nondescript, tiny, and often nocturnal, they slip through the cracks of society, largely unnoticed. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the connection between animals and human diseases into the limelight, and because they are the most plentiful and pervasive mammal group on Earth, we may have to reckon with rodents. An incredible 40% of all mammal species on the planet are rodents, with approximately 2,600 known species — more than just the familiar rats and mice. An estimated 10.7% of those species are known hosts of zoonotic diseases (those that can pass from animals to people) such as cat scratch disease, bartonella, hantavirus, Lyme disease, leishmaniasis, leptospirosis, and the bubonic plague. A recent laboratory study found that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was able to infect mouse cells and replicate. In fact, viral richness in rodents is much higher than in their oft-feared cousin, the bat. Most people are familiar with mice and rats, but there are more than 2,600 species of small rodents. Image of a wood mouse by Hanna Knutsson via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). At the same time, rodents are immensely important to the entire web of life. They disperse seeds, fertilize the soil, and are critical components in the food chain for predatory birds, reptiles and many other mammals. “They’re a key part of the functioning of all global terrestrial ecosystems,” Thomas Lacher, professor emeritus in the Department of Ecology and Conservation Biology at Texas A&M…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay