Climate change: Make coal history says PM, after climate warning

Coal needs to be consigned to history to limit global warming, says PM Boris Johnson, describing a UN report on climate change as “sobering”.
Mr Johnson said there needed to be a shift towards clean energy sources, as well as providing “climate finance for countries on the frontline”.
The landmark study found it was “unequivocal” that human activity was responsible for global warming.
Labour called on the UK government to act now, saying “enough delay”.
The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) – the UN group on the science of climate change – said climate change was already here and causing chaos in some places.
Its authors said some of the changes, including rising sea levels, would not be reversed for hundreds or maybe thousands of years.
The publication comes less than three months before the UK hosts a key climate summit, known as COP26, in Glasgow.
Mr Johnson said: “Today’s report makes for sobering reading, and it is clear that the next decade is going to be pivotal to securing the future of our planet.
“We know what must be done to limit global warming – consign coal to history and shift to clean energy sources, protect nature and provide climate finance for countries on the frontline.”
The UK government is due to publish its strategy on cutting UK emissions to zero overall