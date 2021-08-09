COP26: Minister says summit must be a turning point

From BBC
Shareclose
Environment Minister Zac Goldsmith has urged Conservative MPs to back the government’s net zero carbon target following the publication of the UN report on climate change.
Lord Goldsmith has said today’s report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) “makes appalling reading”.
Its release comes less than three months before a key global climate summit in Glasgow known as COP26.
But a small group of rebel Tory MPs, led by Craig McKinlay, say they fear the costs of tackling climate change will harm poor families.
The environment minister told the BBC the IPCC report “adds to the urgency and importance of making this COP a turning point.
“The alarm bells couldn’t be clearer or louder. We really need to get behind it,” Lord Goldsmith said.
The government has consistently stated that poorer households will be helped to get low-carbon, cosy homes.
But it hasn’t yet come up with a plan to make that happen, with its Buildings Strategy delayed until the autumn.
The target of net zero emissions by 2050 was in the Conservative’s 2019 general election manifesto.
But former cabinet minister Esther McVey is one of the Tory MPs worried about the cost of changing boilers and insulating homes.
She said: “What I would never want to do is bankrupt the country. We don’t go green and go red as a country at the same time.”