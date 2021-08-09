Humans’ role in climate warming ‘unequivocal,’ IPCC report shows

The greenhouse gases humans have released into the atmosphere over the past 100 to 150 years, mostly in the form of carbon dioxide, have led to a 1.1° Celsius (2° Fahrenheit) rise in global temperatures, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC. More than 200 scientists from around the world contributed to an IPCC report released Aug. 9 that looks back at past changes to climate, assesses the current state of the planet, and projects the changes that Earth’s life may face in the future. In the strongest language yet, it ties the role of humans to climate change, describing the link as “unequivocal.” “It has been clear for decades that the Earth’s climate is changing, and the role of human influence on the climate system is undisputed,” Valérie Masson-Delmotte, co-chair of the working group that produced the findings and a senior scientist at the University of Paris-Saclay, said in a statement. The report also connects the surge in extreme weather to human-caused changes to the climate, which the authors describe as “widespread, rapid and intensifying.” The authors of the IPCC report say that many impacts, such as the continued melting of ice sheets and ice near the poles, will continue throughout the 21st century. Image by John C. Cannon/Mongabay. This publication, focused on the science of climate change, is actually just a piece of the sixth “assessment report” that will have been produced by the IPCC since the Switzerland-based panel was founded in 1988. Two other…This article was originally published on Mongabay

