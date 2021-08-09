Maleos bounce back in Sulawesi after villagers resolve to protect their eggs

The sound of scuffling from the tangled undergrowth enclosing a secluded sandy coastal clearing heralds a curious event. Two chicken-sized maleos (Macrocephalon maleo) emerge and make their way to the open sand of their communal nesting ground. With primal vigor, the pair dig a deep hole in which the female lays one gigantic egg, the size of a grapefruit. They kick the sand back to cover it up and depart, their parental responsibilities fulfilled. This bizarre nesting behavior, more marine turtle than avian, is characteristic of this endangered species of megapode, endemic to the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia. The single outsize egg is incubated for two to three months solely by the heat stored in the sand. Then, under cover of night, the chick hatches and claws its way to the surface. Fully independent from birth, it flies off into the nearby forest to find its first meal, never knowing its parents. At least, that’s the theory. In practice, the solitary eggs are frequently dug up by people to be eaten as a high-status delicacy or sold illegally online for up to $2-$3 each. As a result, the maleo, widely viewed as an iconic species emblematic of Sulawesi’s unique wildlife, is in rapid decline, and many of its nesting grounds are now barren. But there is hope on the horizon. In 2006, residents of Taima, a small village in the Tompotika region of Central Sulawesi, noticed dwindling numbers of eggs being laid in a nearby, heavily poached nesting ground.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

