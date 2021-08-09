Protecting Colombia’s shark paradise: Q&A with Sandra Bessudo

500 kilometers (310 miles) off the Pacific coast of Colombia lies Malpelo Island, a barren rock that marks the center of the Malpelo Fauna and Flora Sanctuary World Heritage Site. While Malpelo is virtually devoid of vegetation larger than a shrub, it is considered a biological treasure for its rich population of seabirds and marine megafauna, especially sharks. Malpelo. Photo by Sandra Bessudo. Google Map showing Malpelo Island. It was Malpelo’s world-class diving that first brought French-Colombian marine biologist Sandra Bessudo to the island in the late 1980s. Moved by its biodiversity as well as the threats from overfishing and damaging tourism practices, Bessudo went on to become Malpelo’s best-known advocate, founding the Malpelo Foundation and successfully pushing for the island’s listing as a World Heritage Site in 2006. Since then, Malpelo’s protected area has expanded by more than 1.7 million hectares and the Malpelo Foundation has gone on to establish a range of conservation and livelihood programs in the Colombian Pacific. Today Malpelo is the largest no-fishing zone in the Eastern Tropical Pacific. Beyond her work at the Malpelo Foundation, Bessudo has produced dozens of publications and documentaries, served as Colombia’s environment minister and a presidential advisor, and influenced conservation policy through her marine research. Today Bessudo is one of the world’s most prominent ocean conservationists, for which she has won many accolades and honors. Bessudo spoke about her marine conservation efforts, the challenges facing oceans, and other topics during a recent interview with Mongabay founder Rhett A. Butler.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

