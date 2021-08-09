Protecting undesignated forests seen as key to slowing Amazon deforestation

About 14% of the Brazilian Amazon, an area the size of Spain and Portugal combined, falls under the category of non-designated public forests, or NDPFs. These are state or federally owned forests for which no specific use has been decreed yet. By giving them a clear designation, Brazil could potentially slash illegal deforestation in the world’s biggest rainforest by a third, a new report says. “We could quickly reduce deforestation inside the Brazilian Amazon over 30%, by my calculation, if we were to designate a large portion of these nearly 60 million hectares [148 million acres] of public lands,” says Paulo Moutinho, co-founder and senior researcher at the Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM). “The dynamic of designation changes the way land grabbers see the landscape, resulting in immediate and substantial drops in deforestation rates.” In a recently published technical note, IPAM calculates that 32% of all illegal deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon in 2020 occurred inside NDPFs. That proportion rose to 33% in the first half of 2021. Since 2006, Brazilian law has determined that public forests should be designated for the creation of conservation units prioritizing sustainable use by local communities. In practice, however, this has not been the case, and without designation, public lands have been the target of land grabbers. Moutinho says there are two main factors impeding designation of these forests. The first is technical: When an area is given a designation, a state or federal agency — such as IBAMA, the environmental protection office, or…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay