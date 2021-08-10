Earth Photo 2021 winners announced

From BBC
A project depicting an Ethiopian family’s journey through education has won the 2021 Earth Photo competition.
Rosie Hallam’s triptych, A Right to an Education, shows Selamaw, the first person in her family to stay on at school past primary age, her mother, Meselech, and her father, Marco.
The family are subsistence farmers participating in an education programme.
The series also won the competition’s People category.
“Education is both a basic human right and a smart investment,” Hallam said.
“It is critical for development and helps lay the foundations for social wellbeing, economic growth and security, gender equality, and peace.”
Forestry England and the Royal Geographical Society selected the winners in six categories from a shortlist of 55 photographs and four films.
The competition aims to
Edward Bateman’s Yosemite’s Half Dome in Winter won the Place category.
Covid restrictions made travel to the national park impossible, so the photographer recreated this scene on his kitchen table with a 3D-printed landscape derived from geographical data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) – and a small fog machine.
Markus van Hauten’s Blue Pool, depicting a hidden geothermal spring on the sparsely inhabited highland plateau of Iceland’s interior, won the Nature category.
Roberto Bueno’s Forest Like