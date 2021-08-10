How are wildfires linked to climate change?

From BBC
Shareclose
Recent heatwaves and wildfires around the world have caused alarm – with warnings that parts of Europe and North America could be experiencing the worst fire season ever.
So how do wildfires compare with previous years?
Parts of the western US have seen record-breaking temperatures this year, which – along with severe drought conditions – have triggered a series of major wildfires.
So far this year in California, more than twice as many acres of land have been burned by wildfires compared with the five-year average.
Your device may not support this visualisation
Dr Susan Prichard, from the School of Environmental and Forest Sciences at the University of Washington, says: “We now have the conflagrations in California that we feared, following the record-setting heatwaves.
“Given that California wildfires have burned all the way into November in recent years, I’m afraid that we might be set up for another record-breaking fire season.”
Across the United States, more than 3.5 million acres have been burned so far this year.
That’s one million more than at this point in the 2020 fire season – which ended as the most destructive season on record.
The acres burned across the US in 2021 so far sit below the 10-year average, with some other states not being as badly hit as California.
<div data-component="text-block" class="ssrcss-uf6wea-RichTextComponentWrapper