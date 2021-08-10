In Indonesia, an unassuming brown bird is proof of turbo-charged evolution

Picking out the fluty whistle of a Sulawesi babbler (Pellorneum celebense) is easy. Spotting it is far more difficult: these shy and diminutive birds, endemic to the forests of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, spend their days flitting about the understory, where their brown plumages allow them to blend discreetly into the environment. The babbler’s unassuming appearance poses a challenge to more than bird-watchers: taxonomists have long had difficulty separating the species, commonly found across Sulawesi and its nearby isles, into different subspecies based on visual cues. Today, there are officially four subspecies (a fifth, P. c. improbatum for populations in Southeast Sulawesi, was recognized and later abolished). But pay attention to the DNA, body size and song of a particular population on Kabaena Island, and you will find a sixth, according to a new study. Researchers from Trinity College, Dublin, whose study was published in Zoologischer Anzeiger last month, sequenced DNA and took measurements and song recordings from dozens of babblers from Southeast Sulawesi and the surrounding land-bridge islands of Kabaena, Muna, Buton and Wawonii. The team found that, while current taxonomy assigns all babbler populations from Central and Southeast Sulawesi, as well as the land-bridge islands, into one P. c. rufofuscum subspecies, the subspecies itself contains four independently evolving lineages. Two of these lineages, from Southeast Sulawesi and Kabaena, are even genetically distinct enough to be classified as separate subspecies, they wrote. The Sulawesi babbler is a shy and diminutive bird living in the understory of Indonesia’s island…This article was originally published on Mongabay

