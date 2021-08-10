Shoe-leather science helps quadruple protected area in Peruvian Amazon

“In 2000, Loreto had only one protected natural area, which was the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve (RNPS), today there are 14,” says Corine Vriesendorp, director of the Andean Amazon Program at Chicago’s Field Museum. The advance in ecosystem conservation in Peru’s Loreto department is the result of a series of rapid biological and social inventories carried out between 2000 and 2016. This methodology focuses on identifying in situ those species that function as indicators of the conservation state of a habitat and that can be quickly inventoried. It’s basically a matter of registering the most important biological communities in the study area. Aerial view of the Maijuna territory. Image courtesy of Álvaro del Campo. There were a total of 14 rapid inventories that became the base information for the definition of 11 of the 13 protected areas that have been created in the last 21 years. The scientific research work that went into this endeavor is detailed in a new study published in the journal Science Advances. The research shows how rapid biological inventories, carried out by a team from the Field Museum, were key to the creation of protected areas in Loreto. The region went from having 5.6% of its territory under some category of protection, to 23% of the same intended for conservation. The research indicates that 8.9 million hectares (22 million acres) of forests were studied in Loreto, of which 5.7 million hectares (14 million acres) ended up forming part of the 11 new protected areas. After…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay