Soil and its promise as a climate solution: A primer

We know soils feed plants, and plants feed us, but the world’s soils do more than help put food on the table. Soils recycle nutrients, regulate our water supply and, importantly for this moment in history: they store more carbon than plants, animals and the atmosphere combined. So, focusing humanity’s restoration efforts belowground could turn out to be an essential piece of the climate change solution puzzle. “Most signs point to ongoing climate change leading to losses of ecosystem carbon stocks,” said Daniela Cusack, an assistant professor at Colorado State University and expert in tropical soil biochemistry. It’s really important that “we restore that natural pathway of carbon into the soil.” But, do we really know what soils are, how they form, how they get degraded and then repaired, and what they can do to support ecosystems and humanity? A dive below ground can help explain how a soil-focused solution to our climate change problems might work. Plant roots displayed within agriculturally-managed soil. The better we understand what is happening underground the better we can utilize soils to combat escalating carbon emissions and climate change. Image by USDA National Resources Conservation Service via Wikipedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). The basics: Getting to know the dirt on dirt First off, soil is made via the interaction of five soil-forming ingredients: parent material, climate, living beings, the unique topography of a place, and a “cooking” time that occurs on a geologic scale. Soil begins to form when rocks are broken apart by…This article was originally published on Mongabay

