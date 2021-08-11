Climate change: Curbing methane emissions will ‘buy us time’

From BBC
An aggressive campaign to cut methane emissions can buy the world extra time to tackle climate change, experts say.
One of the key findings in the newly released IPCC report is that emissions of methane have made a huge contribution to current warming.
The study suggested that 30-50% of the current rise in temperatures is down to this powerful, but short-lived gas.
Major sources of methane include agriculture, and leaks from oil and gas production and landfills.
For decades, the main focus of efforts to curb global warming has been the ever-rising emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) from human activities, such as generating power and clearing forests.
There’s been good scientific reasons for this, as CO2 is the biggest driver of temperatures responsible for around 70% of the warming that’s taken place since the industrial revolution.
Methane (CH4), though, hasn’t had the same focus.
That may be changing, as earlier this year, a major UN study highlighted its environmental impact.
Now, as this week’s IPCC report points out graphically, methane’s influence has been calculated as adding about 0.5C to the warming the world is experiencing right now.
So where is all this methane coming from?
Around 40% of the gas comes from natural sources such as wetlands – but the bigger share now comes from a range of human activities.
