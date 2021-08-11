New species of “killer tobacco” found at Australian truck stop

At a truck stop along a Western Australian highway, researchers noticed an unfamiliar wild tobacco plant. Covered in sticky hairs, the plant appeared to be a mass grave for small insects — flies, gnats, and aphids, which met an untimely death in the tobacco’s fetid liquid armor. After shepherding its seeds from the truck stop to the greenhouses of Kew Gardens in London for cultivation, scientists found that the second generation continued its murderous ways on foreign soil, making it the first wild tobacco species reported to kill insects. The tobacco, previously unknown to science, has been named Nicotiana insecticida. Its description was published today in the journal Curtis’s Botanical Magazine. Nicotiana insecticida, a wild tobacco newly named by science. Photo by Maarten Christenhusz. Insects caught in the glandular hairs of Nicotiana insecticida. Photo by Maarten Christenhusz. “Nicotiana insecticida demonstrates well the adage that ‘tobacco kills,’” Mark Chase, a scientist at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, said in a press release, “although in this case it is insects that become ensnared on its sundew-like glandular hairs and die.” Because N. insecticida does not appear to be “eating” the insects like the sundew plant (Drosera spp.), which captures insects with sticky hairs and dissolves them for food, it is not considered carnivorous. The tobacco’s gooey glands, researchers believe, are simply there to protect the plant from being munched on, and are quite effective. “Many plants have sticky glands, but generally they do not kill insects in such numbers,” Chase told Mongabay…This article was originally published on Mongabay

