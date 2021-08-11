On World Elephant Day (and every day) humans should stay away from wildlife (commentary)

Ordinarily at this time of year, I would have just returned from fieldwork in Sri Lanka, where I have spent more than 14 years studying wild Asian elephants. Summer is a popular travel time not only for scientists but for wildlife tourists. Things are different now. The tourism sector has taken a devastating hit over the past year and a half, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. With vaccine rates up and some international travel resuming, no doubt many are dreaming of the vacations to come as soon as things return to “normal.” But as in so many domains, this unprecedented pause offers an opportunity to reflect carefully on what that “new normal” should look like. The pandemic has imposed restrictions on many things we took for granted, including basic human contact with one another. We are a species numbering over seven billion. When we become vectors for disease, shouldn’t we exercise at least as much caution in interactions with endangered species that number far less? Tourists feeding a wild elephant. Photo courtesy of Trunks & Leaves. Done well, wildlife tourism can provide much-needed support for conservation, along with livelihoods for the people who live with and take care of wildlife. Done wrong, it can pose a grave threat to the very animals we so adore. This is exemplified with Asian elephants, which seem to be viewed by tourists as cute, cuddly gentle giants that are little more than oversized Clydesdales. It doesn’t help that captive elephants are often inaccurately referred…This article was originally published on Mongabay

