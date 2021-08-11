Platform presents unpublished data on Brazilian biodiversity

In Brazil’s different biomes, each environment offers a distinct experience. An unspoiled natural landscape is not only a precious reservoir of biodiversity, it can also be a feast for the senses. In the superlative Amazon rainforest, sounds radiate on all levels and life abounds, from the carpet of fungi and organic matter in the soil up to the tops of the tallest trees. In the Atlantic Forest, bromeliads, orchids and ferns drip from the humidity of the rainforest that is filled with waterfalls and known for its high degree of endemism. Occupying a vast territory between the two forests, the Cerrado is the richest savanna on the planet, where the unique blue of the sky adorns the natural paths of buriti palm trees – immortalized in the books of Guimarães Rosa. And the Caatinga, the only exclusively Brazilian biome, which surprises scientists on a daily basis for its ability to conceal forms of life, even in places where drought can last virtually year round, such as the Raso da Catarina region of Bahia. Brazilian biomes are exuberant displays of the planet’s biodiversity. When combined with other tropical ecosystems around the world, they are home to the overwhelming majority of the Earth’s biodiversity. On the platform Hiperdiversidade, an international team of researchers associated with the Sustainable Amazon Network (RAS), along with journalists from Ambiental Media, analyzes the most biodiverse portion of the planet and points to the need for coordinated strategies from various social actors and governmental agencies in the quest for policies and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay