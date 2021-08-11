Seagrass-grazing dugongs and green sea turtles supercharge the seeds they eat

For decades, scientists speculated that seagrass seeds served only as a backup to vegetative proliferation; they settled into the sand beneath their parent plants, ready to germinate if anything untoward befell the living meadow. But according to findings published recently in Biotropica, the tiny seeds can disperse over hundreds of miles, and thereafter can germinate rapidly. However, they must first suffer the indignity of being ingested and pooped out by dugongs (Dugong dugong) or green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas). The new research provides the first evidence that seagrass seeds that have passed through the digestive tracts of these marine mega-herbivores have enhanced germination potential. Although it’s common knowledge that terrestrial animals boost the germination potential of the fruits and seeds they eat, “for some unknown reason, no one had actually gone out and seen whether that was true for dugongs, turtles and seagrasses,” lead author Samantha Tol, a marine ecologist at James Cook University, Australia, told Mongabay. “Not only are the seeds germinating, they germinate at a far faster rate than what we’re used to with seagrasses … it confirms that dugongs and turtles are helping to maintain seagrass meadows, keeping them healthy and resilient,” Tol said. A green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) feeding seagrass in an intertidal meadow at Lizard Island, Queensland. Image courtesy of TropWATER, James Cook University Vital ecosystems While seagrass meadows have a somewhat lower profile than other coastal ecosystems, such as coral reefs or mangroves, they are considered to be one of the most vital…This article was originally published on Mongabay

