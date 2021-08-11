Tropical Storm Fred: Sixth Atlantic storm hints at above-average hurricane season

From BBC
Shareclose
Meteorologists have named the sixth Atlantic storm of 2021, hinting at an above-average season ahead.
The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) has bestowed the name Tropical Storm Fred on a low pressure system barrelling through the Caribbean.
The sixth named storm of the year usually forms at the end of August.
In coming days, it could bring strong winds, heavy rain and high seas to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
In early July, Tropical Storm Elsa became the earliest fifth named storm on record.
In the month since, the Atlantic has been very quiet. But we’re now entering what are historically the busiest months of the season.
Tropical Storm Fred will track west through the Leeward Islands before passing over many of the Caribbean’s largest islands.
It is likely to remain a tropical storm as it moves towards the Bahamas and Florida later in the week.
While this season is not expected be as active as the 2020 record-breaking season, when the Greek alphabet was used to name storms for only the second time, forecasters are confident that it will still be a busy season.
“A mix of competing oceanic and atmospheric conditions generally favour above-average activity for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season, including the potential return of La Niña in the months ahead,” said Matthew Rosencrans, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at Noaa’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC)