Climate: WWF warns UK spending is lagging behind targets

A new analysis suggests the current level of UK spending to combat climate change is lagging behind what advisors say is needed.
A study by the pressure group WWF says new green policies in the March 2021 Budget add up to just 0.01% of GDP.
But the government’s own advisory Climate Change Committee has said 1% of national wealth – or GDP – must be spent every year in the UK to ensure climate targets are met.
In November the prime minister promised £12bn for a 10-point plan “green industrial revolution”.
WWF says its research also shows that some Budget policies that encourage pollution totalled £40bn – far more than the PM’s green plan.
It says that the freeze on fuel duty is costing the Treasury some £11.2bn in the financial year 2019-20 alone, rising to £13.9bn in 2022-23 if the freeze continues.
A Treasury spokesman defended the government’s record and said a comprehensive strategy for financing the “green revolution” would be outlined in the autumn.
But WWF says the UK won’t remotely deliver on its own promise of a 78% CO2 cut by 2035 at the current rate of annual spending.
Isabella O’Dowd from WWF said: “It’s not yet too late to prevent global warming from rising above 1.5°C – it is in our hands.
“But to do that, the UK government must play its part by keeping every climate promise it has made.”
