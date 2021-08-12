Color-changing robo-chameleon showcases promising camouflage tech

It doesn’t sport swivelly eyes or an absurdly long tongue, but a new robot does boast of a chameleon’s most eye-catching trait: being able to change colors on demand. With its clunky, segmented body, the robo-chameleon unveiled by South Korean researchers could easily be mistaken for a children’s toy or a real chameleon in body armor. It’s neither. It is, in fact, an embodiment of cutting-edge camouflage technology. Or at least, cutting-edge for muggles, or non-magical humans. The artificial “skin” could very well be a precursor to invisibility cloaks à la Harry Potter. Hyeonseok Kim, a co-author of the new paper published in Nature Communications, said he was struck by the chameleons he had seen at zoos, especially their ability to don different colors. He decided to model the robot on these Old World lizards. There are currently more than 200 known species of chameleons, most of which are native to Madagascar, a biodiversity hotspot in the Indian Ocean. They come in all sizes, from the chunky Parson’s chameleon (Calumma parsonii) that can grow to 69 centimeters (27 inches), to the smallest, just shy of 1.4 cm (0.55 in). They all move with a halting grace, their forked feet clutching branches, freewheeling eyeballs surveying their nook. A Parson’s chameleon. Image by Rhett A. Butler. To create a model like this, the researchers had to answer two fundamental problems: what will be the input, and what will be the output? For the first, the robo-chameleon collects information about its surroundings through…This article was originally published on Mongabay

