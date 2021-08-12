Geopolitical standoff in South China Sea leads to environmental fallout

A long-running territorial standoff over the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea has seen vessels dumping enough raw sewage to threaten the marine ecosystem there — and the degradation is extensive enough to be seen from space. On July 12, U.S.-based geospatial tech company Simularity released satellite images showing a conflagration of algal blooms and phytoplankton sprouting from a trail of human waste dumped by ships anchored in Union Banks, part of the Spratly Islands, which are the subject of rival claims by six governments. In a follow-up report released Aug. 11, Simularity highlighted the difference in the marine resources of an unoccupied reef and one that has seen human activities, such as Union Banks, which has been occupied by hundreds of Chinese fishing vessels since November last year. “There is significant evidence that the Union Banks reefs are being damaged by ‘excess nutrients’ and have more reef degrading microalgae than similar reefs which are not occupied,” Simularity said in its Aug. 11 report. Satellite images of the Johnson South Reef, occupied by China, from Simularity’s July 12 report show algal blooms (right) located in the same areas as anchored ships (left). In its first report, the company provided rendered black-and-white images of vessels tailed by concentrations of chlorophyll-a, a predominant type of chlorophyll that can be used to measure the number of algae growing in a water body. High concentrations of chlorophyll-a typically come from agricultural runoff or poor sewage treatment and can be toxic. As such, chlorophyll-a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

