In Peru, a corrupt land-titling scheme sees forests sold off as farms

In September 2015, officials from the agriculture agency of Peru’s Ucayali department arrived in the district of Masisea with one goal: to create a rural land registry in a forested area along the edge of the Masisea-Imiría Highway, a road that runs through a section of the Peruvian Amazon. That was the beginning of an intricate system of irregularly ceding public and Indigenous lands that later ended up in the hands of a Mennonite colony in Ucayali department. Some authorities from the departmental government participated in this process by using their positions to grant titles to forested land illegally. Some of them are now under investigation and under house arrest. This story is an example of how, in Peru, some forests are deforested first on paper, and then in real life. The Ministry of the Environment’s public prosecutor, Julio Guzmán, calls this is a form of land trafficking, in which the allocation of land appears legal on paper, but is based on fraudulent information. “This is what happens in the Amazon and in Ucayali; that is, people serve as frontmen so that they can receive the properties and later sell them,” Guzmán said. “In this search, we are going to find acts of corruption by regional governments, which is no secret. We know that regional governments have used agricultural titles to restructure government property that had primary forests.” The former forests along the Masisea-Imiría Highway are now fields being cultivated by a Mennonite colony in Masisea. Image by Sebastian Castañeda.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay