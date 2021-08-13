Advocates raise alarm over proposal to reopen DRC forests to loggers

Since 2002, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has had a moratorium on the issuance of new logging concessions in its vast portion of the Congo Basin rainforest. If the country’s minister of environment has her way, that may be about to change. In July, Eve Bazaiba submitted a 10-point action plan for reforming forest governance in the DRC. Tucked away toward the end of the list was a proposal to lift the long-standing moratorium, which would open up millions of hectares of forests to industrial logging. “There’s potentially 17 million hectares [42 million acres] of forest that could be available to the logging industry, maybe not straight away, but it would certainly send a signal that these forests are up for grabs,” Joe Eisen, executive director of Rainforest Foundation UK, said in an interview with Mongabay. The moratorium was issued by former president Joseph Kabila, who was under pressure by environmental campaigners and foreign powers at the time to slow deforestation and prevent timber profits from fueling the country’s long-running civil crisis. After 18 years in power, Kabila was replaced by Félix Tshisekedi, the current president, in early 2019. In the years since, campaigners have accused the government of repeatedly violating the moratorium, including in 2018 when three cancelled concessions were reallocated to Chinese-owned logging companies. While a number of former ministers have complained about the moratorium and suggested it should be lifted, so far it has stood in place. But the current proposal represents the greatest threat to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

