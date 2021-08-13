Amazon forest loss hits second highest level since 2008

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon declined slightly over the past twelve months but still reached the second highest level since 2008, reports the country’s national space research institute INPE. According to INPE’s satellite-based deforestation alert system, forest clearing in the Brazilian Amazon amounted to 1,498 square kilometers (578 square miles) in July, bringing the 12-month total to 8,591 square kilometers, 6.8% below the total this time last year when the extent of deforestation reached the highest level since 2008. Deforestation since January is up 3.4% over last year, however. Jan 1 – Jul 31 deforestation alert data from INPE. Final data for the 2020/2021 year (the gray bar) is expected in November 2021. Aug 1 – Jul 31 deforestation alert data from INPE. Final data for the 2020/2021 year (the orange bar) is expected in November 2021. INPE’s alert system data is preliminary. Final data for the August 1 through July 31 period Brazil uses for measuring annual deforestation is expected in November. Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, which accounts for about two-thirds of Earth’s largest rainforest, has been trending upward since 2012. Scientists have warned that the combination of deforestation, degradation, and climate change could tip vast areas of the Amazon from rainforest to savanna. Such a shift would have significant implications for rainfall patterns regionally and global climate, as well as biodiversity and forest-dependent peoples. Signs of drying across parts of the Amazon are already evident: The southern reaches are in the midst of a drought that has…This article was originally published on Mongabay

