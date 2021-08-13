Council policies often inconsistent with climate goals

From BBC
More than a third of English councils support policies that could increase carbon emissions despite having declared a “climate emergency”, BBC research suggests.
Road building and airport expansion are among examples provided by 45 out of 121 questionnaire respondents who say they have passed climate motions.
Environmentalists say the findings reveal “inconsistencies” in approach.
Local leaders insist they are taking action but need more funding.
Between March and June the BBC surveyed all 149 top tier councils in England, of which 136 responded.
The government has committed to cutting greenhouse gases to almost zero by 2050 – this target is known as net zero.
This means reducing emissions as far as possible, then balancing out any remaining releases by, for example, tree planting. The similar term of carbon neutrality refers to doing this for CO2 emissions rather than all greenhouse gases.
The BBC’s findings highlight the tensions faced by councils trying to balance economic, social and environmental challenges.
Leeds, for