Council policies often inconsistent with climate goals

Between March and June the BBC surveyed all 149 top tier councils in England, of which 136 responded.

Almost nine in 10 councils (121 out of 136 respondents, 89%) have declared a “climate emergency”Of those, more than one in three councils (45 out of 121 respondents, 37%) said they supported at least one policy that could increase carbon emissions, such as new road building or airport expansionAbout two-thirds of councils (91 out of 136 respondents, 67%) said the pandemic had affected their plans to tackle climate change.