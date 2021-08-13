In Sri Lanka, biologists and divers build a Facebook for sea turtles

MATARA, Sri Lanka — The Polhena reef and the surrounding shallow seas in southern Sri Lanka are home to a number of marine turtles that stay there year round. Randunu Dimeshan, a managing partner at the Polhena Diving Center who frequently swims in the area with his diving clients, has frequently encountered these turtles and been able to identify a few individuals from notable physical features such as a scar on a flipper or a damaged carapace. Meanwhile, Chathurika Munasinghe, a marine biologist at the Ocean Conservation and Education Alliance (OCEA), had recently returned from a research project in the Maldives armed with a special set of knowledge and skills: identifying sea turtles based on photo identification. Dimeshan met Munasinghe during a discussion of underwater cleanups, and this gave rise to the idea of setting up a similar citizen-science initiative in Sri Lanka. After preparations, the pair launched the Sri Lanka Turtle ID project in August 2019, several months before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. “Turtles have specific facial scale patterns that are unique to each individual,” Munasinghe told Mongabay. “Just like fingerprints [on humans], the facial scale patterns can be used to identify turtles.” To build up this database of turtle mug shots, the researchers needed, well, mug shots: clear photographs of both sides of the face and, optionally, an image of the shell. They worked with dive centers to get the latters’ clients to take photos during dives. These photos can be uploaded to the Turtle ID project website,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay