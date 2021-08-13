‘Shared earth’ conservation promises to prioritize nature and people

“Let me turn on my video,” says David Obura halfway through our Zoom call. He holds up his phone so I can see the landscape behind him: rows of green tea plants on a small plantation in Muranga county in central Kenya, a region that’s been farmed for hundreds of years. The tea farms are nestled beside groves of trees. “There’s a lot of natural space still,” he says. “There’s a lot of forested areas alongside the rivers.” It’s estimated that nearly half of Kenya’s land is being used for agriculture, while about 12% of land is designated as protected areas. Most other African countries also tend to favor agricultural land and communities over reserves and national parks, which may appear to put the African continent in a difficult position to do its part in protecting 30% of its land and seas by 2030 as per the new targets set out in the first draft of the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity’s (CBD) post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF). There is also a disproportionate burden on the Global South to implement protected areas due to its high concentration of biodiversity. To address these issues, a group of experts have suggested a new way of approaching conservation in Africa that focuses on the maintenance and restoration of “shared spaces,” where both nature and people’s lives can be preserved, much like the tea farms of Muranga. In an article published Aug. 13 in Science, a team of African scientists, conservationists and community leaders…This article was originally published on Mongabay

