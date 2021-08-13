The most widespread pig species on Earth: wild boar | Candid Animal Cam

Camera traps bring you closer to the secretive natural world and are an important conservation tool to study wildlife. This week we are meeting the most widespread pig species and one of the widest-ranging mammals in the world: the wild boar. The wild boar (Sus scrofa), also known as the common wild pig, is native to Eurasia and North Africa and introduced to the Americas and Oceania. Wild pigs are gregarious, forming groups or sounders of varying sizes depending on where in the world they live. Usually, these groups consist of between 6-20 individuals, though sounders of over 100 have been reported. The wild boar communicates with different sounds divided into three categories: contact, alarm and combat calls. Studies have shown that piglets imitate the sounds of their mother; that is why some litters may have unique vocalizations. Wild pigs are normally most active in the early morning and late afternoon; they will spend between 4 to 8 hours traveling to feeding areas and foraging together. Wild boars are both highly adaptable and resilient to human pressure and may thrive under conditions of habitat modification and hunting. Throughout history, wild boars have been a primary resource of subsistence hunters, and now they are one of the most targeted animals for recreational hunting wherever it remains abundant. However, populations can be depressed in places where hunting intensity is high, for example, in eastern and southeastern Asia. Also, in some countries, wild pigs are killed because they are considered pests as a result of their…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay