Hidden cameras spot New Forest pine marten

From BBC
Shareclose
Hidden wildlife cameras have shown evidence of a possible “established population” of pine marten in the New Forest, conservationists have said.
Pine marten were previously only thought to have survived largely in the north of England.
A new study aims to discover more about how the rare creatures have bred in the New Forest National Park.
Marcus Ward of the Wild New Forest conservation group said videos showed there were “more here than we thought”.
The cat-sized member of the weasel family are notoriously elusive – sleeping and making dens high up in the trees and only coming out at night to hunt.
Mr Ward said in 600 hours of survey work he had only once caught a glimpse of one of the protected solitary mammals.
“You’ve got to use the technology – and understand how they use the environment and hunt to plan where to put the trail cameras.
“We maximised the chances by looking for natural routes they might take – using fallen trees that are connected.”
“A lot of hours” of footage from 30 cameras dotted throughout the forest had to be checked through before any pine marten were spotted.
Nevertheless, he said the video results proved surprising.
“There’s more here than we thought there would be – there may well be a sustainable population down here.”
Forestry England’s Sharon Oakley said the “minimal intervention” in managing the New Forest’s ancient woodlands has helped the creatures survive.