Loss of mangroves dims the light on firefly populations in Malaysia

Every evening, along the banks of the Rembau River in Malaysia, fireflies put on a spectacular display. Against the dark silhouette of the berembang mangroves (Sonneratia caseolaris) they dance, synchronizing their flashing in a bioluminescent performance that draws thousands of tourists every year. In the past decade, however, the light show has somewhat dimmed. As early as 2008, studies on firefly populations in Rembau have revealed significant declines. A confluence of factors has converged to put fireflies at risk of local extinction, and chief among them is habitat loss, a new study has found. Researchers, whose work was published this month in Global Ecology and Conservation, used satellite imagery to monitor changes in land use around Rembau’s mangroves. They found that, between 2002 and 2017, overall mangrove areas had decreased by 17.8% — a loss of 93 hectares (230 acres) of key firefly habitat. According to the study, the top two driving factors behind mangrove loss in Rembau were replacement with oil palm plantations and dryland forests, each of which accounted for a third of mangrove areas lost. (The latter arises when mangroves are cleared to make way for planned agricultural activities, which later fail to materialize.) Mangrove areas were also variously transformed into settlements, barren land, rubber plantations, and roads, though at smaller scales. Beyond these direct conversions, human activities also affected the mangroves in more insidious ways, the study found. Even in instances where mangrove areas were not directly replaced with plantations and settlements, the presence of these…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay