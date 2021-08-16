2015-2016 El Niño caused 2.5 billion trees to die in just 1% of the Amazon

The great drought and megafires that the Amazon experienced in recent years caused the death of 2.5 billion trees and vines in the Lower Tapajós River Basin, one of the most biologically rich regions of the Amazon and home to a large number of Indigenous groups and traditional river communities. This ecological catastrophe is a consequence of a particularly intense El Niño period between 2015 and 2016. El Niño is a climate pattern associated with a warming of Pacific Ocean currents that has a global influence on the weather. The result of the die-off is not only evident in the landscape but its effects are now quantified as greenhouse gas emissions in a recent study. According to scientists, the intense drought made a tropical forest, one of the world’s largest carbon sinks, into a massive source of emissions, generating an estimated 495 million tons of CO2 over three years. This is from an area that represents only 1% of the whole Amazon rainforest biome and is the equivalent of burning more than 4.2 billion barrels of oil. An Amazonian forest that burned during the 2015 El Niño. Image courtesy of Erika Berenguer. Carbon emissions and climate conditions in three tropical forest regions as revealed by the OCO-2 satellite. While all three regions went from being carbon sinks to being carbon sources temporarily during the El Niño, different mechanisms in each region were at work to cause the surge in release of carbon into the atmosphere. Image courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech. These…This article was originally published on Mongabay

