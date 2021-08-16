Indonesian farmers refuse to budge for train line through karst landscape

MAROS, Indonesia — Santuwo straightens the crease in the sarong that he often wears while working in his rice field in the village of Salenrang, in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province. The 55-year-old farmer is one of several who have refused to sell their land for a government-backed railway project. “I don’t think they get what these fields mean to us,” he tells Mongabay Indonesia. “They must realize that this is how we sustain our families.” The Indonesian government has since 2015 been working to build a 144-kilometer (89-mile) railway from the provincial capital, Makassar, north to the town of Parepare. The planned line crosses Salenrang village in the district of Maros. The government has budgeted 9 billion rupiah ($627,000) for the project and laid 42 km (26 mi) of the line in the last five years. Workers lay the tracks for the railway line that’s part of the larger Trans Sulawesi network. Image by Eko Rusdianto/Mongabay Indonesia. The train station being built in Salenrang village, South Sulawesi. Image by Eko Rusdianto/Mongabay Indonesia. The government is touting the project as an effort to boost local economic growth by making it quicker and easier to move people and goods across the province. The line also forms part of the larger Trans Sulawesi railway project that will run 2,000 km (1,240 mi) from Makassar to Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province. The Salenrang section of the line will run 2 km (1.2 mi) and feature a train station. But in a village…This article was originally published on Mongabay

