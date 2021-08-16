Jeff Bezos’s space firm sues Nasa over SpaceX deal

“We firmly believe that the issues identified in this procurement and its outcomes must be addressed to restore fairness, create competition and ensure a safe return to the Moon for America,” Blue Origin said.

At the time of the award, Nasa’s human exploration chief, Kathy Lueders, admitted that the space agency’s current budget precluded it from selecting two companies. That was after Congress granted it only $850m of the $3.3bn it requested for the project.