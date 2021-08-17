Brazil a wreck on trawling control

Trawling has been uncontrolled for decades in Brazil, claim public agencies, researchers and fishermen. Lack of statistics, inspection and adequate management threaten marine life and fishing itself in the country. Moreover, political and private sector interference has increased under the extreme right-wing government of Jair Bolsonaro. For the Federal Audit Court (TCU, in Portuguese), the management of fishing in Brazil faces serious problems, including a lack of fisheries data, planning and policing. The court, created by the 1988 Federal Constitution, helps the National Congress control the execution of the budget and other public policies. Fisheries management is “weakened and inadequate due to the critical absence of essential information, the serious deficiency of government planning and the harmful misuse of the little information available, besides the critical obsolescence of systems and the unacceptable lack of transparency in the minimal information that is available and of decision-making processes,” declared the minister André Luís de Carvalho. The audit published in July was requested by the Chamber of Deputies and reached similar conclusions to that of an analysis made in 2012 by the same Federal Audit Court. With the portfolio for national fisheries governance, the Ministry of Agriculture has until the end of the year to reform management of the activity. The measures will be monitored by the TCU. Meanwhile, the lack of control amplifies the impacts of trawling, recognized worldwide as very harmful to marine life. The technique uses fine-mesh nets pulled by boats to “scrape” the seabed in search of shrimp and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

