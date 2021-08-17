In Chile, a prickly coalition tries to bring a salt flat back to life

Over the past 27 years, mining for copper by Minera Escondida, a company co-owned by Anglo-Australian mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto, has resulted in a dramatic reduction of water levels in the Punta Negra salt flat in northern Chile, according to public defenders and Indigenous groups. Extraction of water for the company’s mining operations in the middle of the Atacama Desert, already one of the driest places on Earth, caused the surrounding wetlands and vegetation to dry out, according to a lawsuit filed by the Chilean State Defense Council before an environmental court. It added that much of the wildlife native to the region disappeared due to habitat loss, and that the ecosystem was lost “beyond repair.” In early June 2021, the court announced that the parties in the case — Minera Escondida, on one hand, and the local Indigenous communities and the State Defense Council, on the other — had reached an unprecedented settlement. It includes 19 measures to try to repair and compensate for the damages. The salt pan of Salar de Punta Negra. Image by Francisco Mundaca. “This is the result of joint work marked by dialogue and a strong commitment to the sustainability of the Punta Negra salt flat,” said Cristóbal Marshall, Minera Escondida’s vice president of corporate affairs. He added that “now it is time for the implementation of an environmental plan to support sustainability in the Salar [salt flat] de Punta Negra.” “We have hope that the salt flat can recover so that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

